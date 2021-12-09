The Weekender: Nutcracker Ballet, Hot Sardines and More!

4

Enjoy a holiday tradition or start a new one with your family through the art of gingerbread house building. The Cold Spring Bakery is holding a few gingerbread house decorating sessions. The Bakery will supply the frosting, candy and decorative rings and picks to complete your masterpiece. When finished, they box it up for you to take home to enjoy through the season. Sessions available Friday at 4:00 p.m. and Saturday at 10:00 am and 1:00pm. Due to COVID they are only allowing a max of two people decorating per household. You can also order a kit that you can make at home. Tickets are just $35 for the session.

CLICK HERE to register!

- Friday, December 10th, 4:00 p.m.

- Saturday, December 11th, 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.