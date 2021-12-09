The Weekender: Nutcracker Ballet, Hot Sardines and More!
ST. CLOUD -- There are plenty of holiday themed events happening around central Minnesota this weekend. You can catch the classic Nutcracker Ballet at the Paramount Theatre, enjoy the Hot Sardines Holiday Stomp show in St. Joseph, hear the songs of folk duo Storyhill at Collegeville, make a gingerbread house at Cold Spring Bakery and enjoy Amahl and the Night Visitors at St. John's. Read more in The Weekender!
The Nutcracker BalletSt. Cloud
A holiday classic returns to the Paramount Theatre this weekend. Stroia Ballet Company returns with their performance of The Nutcracker Ballet. The show features an enchanting Sugar Plum Fairy, a ferocious Mouse Queen, plus the grandeur and magnificence of classic Russian Ballet and exquisite costuming. Tickets for the show are $21. Show times are set for Thursday and Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 2:00 p.m.
- Thursday, December 9th, 7:00 p.m.
- Friday, December 10th, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, December 11th, 2:00 p.m.
Hot Sardines: Holiday StompSt. Joseph
Kick off the season with a razzle dazzle celebration featuring Swing & Jazz Christmas favorites, along with original tunes, performed by this sizzling 8-piece band! The Hot Sardines are on a mission to make old sounds new again and prove that joyful music can bring people together. The group is performing inside the Escher Auditorium Thursday on the College of St. Benedict campus. Tickets for the show are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $15 for kids. Show time starts at 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, December 9th, 7:30 p.m.
Storyhill: BethlehemCollegeville
Catch a heart-warming performance featuring folk duo Storyhill performing a special holiday show this weekend. The duo will be playing songs from their latest album Bethlehem. The songs embrace the full depth and meaning of the Advent and Christmas seasons and bring the spirit of the season to audiences of all ages. Tickets for the show are $32 for adults, $29 for seniors and $15 for kids. Show time starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday inside the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater.
- Saturday, December 11th, 7:30 p.m.
Gingerbread House SessionsCold Spring
Enjoy a holiday tradition or start a new one with your family through the art of gingerbread house building. The Cold Spring Bakery is holding a few gingerbread house decorating sessions. The Bakery will supply the frosting, candy and decorative rings and picks to complete your masterpiece. When finished, they box it up for you to take home to enjoy through the season. Sessions available Friday at 4:00 p.m. and Saturday at 10:00 am and 1:00pm. Due to COVID they are only allowing a max of two people decorating per household. You can also order a kit that you can make at home. Tickets are just $35 for the session.
- Friday, December 10th, 4:00 p.m.
- Saturday, December 11th, 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
Amahl and the Night VisitorsCollegeville
The Saint John's Prep Theatre Department will present "Amahl and the Night Visitors" this weekend in Collegeville. “Amahl and the Night Visitors” is a one-act opera performed in English with 23 life-sized puppets. The puppets add intrigue and dimension to this simple, yet powerful story of the Three Magi who stop for a night on their journey to Bethlehem and meet a special young boy named Amahl. What transpires is a precious, rarely heard tale that complements the traditional Christmas story. Tickets are free but you must reserve a seat. The show will be held on Friday at 8:30 p.m. in the Saint John's Abbey Church and available via live stream by visiting this link: https://saintjohnsabbey.org/live
EVENT IS FREE!
- Friday, December 10th, 8:30 p.m.