The Weekender: MOMIX, Central Minnesota Idol and More!

Get out of the house and stay out of the cold by catching a movie on the big screen this weekend. Marcus Theatre's is holding their weekly Kids Dream Family Film Series. This weekends featured film is Paw Patrol: The Movie. Tickets are just $3 and showtimes will vary. The Family Film Series runs through April.

CLICK HERE for tickets!

- Friday, February 18th, 10:00 a.m.

- Saturday, February 19th, 10:00 a.m.

- Sunday, February 20th, 10:00 a.m.