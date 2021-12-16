The Weekender: Lori Line, Rock & Roll Christmas and More!

1

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Marcus Parkwood Cinema wants to celebrate it with you! Bring the whole family to the theatre to see a classic holiday film on the big screen. This weeks Holiday films include Christmas Vacation, The Polar Express, It's A Wonderful Life, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Tickets for each show is just $5. Thursday is the last day of the holiday film series

- Thursday, December 16th, SHOWTIMES VARY