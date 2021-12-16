The Weekender: Lori Line, Rock & Roll Christmas and More!
ST. CLOUD -- Start your holidays with several fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota. See a classic holiday movie on the big screen at Parkwood Cinema, hear the St. Cloud Municipal Bands Christmas concert, listen to the St. John's boys choir sing at St. Mary's Cathedral, watch legendary pianist Lori Line perform at Paramount Theatre, and rock out to the holiday's with Rock & Roll Christmas Spectacular. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Holiday Classic MoviesWaite Park
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Marcus Parkwood Cinema wants to celebrate it with you! Bring the whole family to the theatre to see a classic holiday film on the big screen. This weeks Holiday films include Christmas Vacation, The Polar Express, It's A Wonderful Life, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Tickets for each show is just $5. Thursday is the last day of the holiday film series
CLICK HERE for tickets and showtimes
- Thursday, December 16th, SHOWTIMES VARY
- 2
St. Cloud Municipal Band Christmas ConcertSt. Cloud
Enjoy the sounds of the holidays in St. Cloud Thursday night. The St. Cloud Municipal Band is holding their Christmas concert at Whitney Senior Center. Enjoy some of your favorite holiday songs performed by the St. Cloud Municipal Band. Admission is free and masks are encouraged. Concert begins at 7:00 p.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, December 16th, 7:00 p.m.
- 3
A Ceremony of CarolsSt. Cloud
The St. John's Boys Choir will be singing inside St. Mary's Cathedral in downtown St. Cloud. The choirboys return to their annual Christmas Concert where they will present carols both familiar and new, with the help of the SJBC Orchestra and a special Alumni Chorus. There are two chances to catch the performance at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. both at St. Mary's Cathedral. Tickets are $18 for adults, $14 for seniors and $5 for kids.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, December 18th, 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
- 4
Christmas With Lorie LineSt. Cloud
Legendary pianist Lori Line is performing in St. Cloud this weekend. This solo piano Christmas tour is a first for Line and will feature an all-new set, show and format, to celebrate her 33rd year of touring. The Lorie Line holiday show has become an institution for families and Christmas music lovers all over the country. The show will run an hour and a half with no intermission. Tickets are $60 and the performance will start at 3:00 PM Saturday.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, December 18th, 3:00 p.m.
- 5
Rock & Roll Christmas SpectacularSt. Cloud
Catch this Las Vegas-caliber Christmas show rocking in St. Cloud this weekend. Rock & Roll Christmas Spectacular is a full-production show that mixes an 8-piece band with music, comedy, parodies and even a game show! Join an all-star cast of musicians as they rock their way through timeless holiday classics and bring new takes on hit songs you didn’t even know were holiday classics. Tickets for the show are $33. The show runs Sunday through Thursday starting at 7:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Sunday, December 19th, 7:30 p.m.
- Monday, December 20th, 7:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, December 21st, 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, December 22nd, 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, December 23rd, 7:30 p.m.