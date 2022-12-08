The Weekender: Livewire Theatre, Escape Room and More!

4

Make the season bright with a charming new tale told in vibrant lights, artistic dance and a score filled with holiday-favorite songs. Lightwire Theater has been mesmerizing audiences worldwide with skill, grace and eye-catching light shows. By combining the arts of puppetry, theater and dance, this magical tale of a misguided bird named Max who ends up at the North Pole for Christmas will warm hearts and have the spirit of the season shining through. Tickets for the show are $40 for general admission. You will have two chances to watch it on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Both shows will be in the Escher Auditorium on the College of St. Benedict campus.

CLICK HERE for tickets!

- Saturday, December 10th, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.