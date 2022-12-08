The Weekender: Livewire Theatre, Escape Room and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Enjoy the holiday season with some festive fun happening around central Minnesota. Put your skills to the test with the Stearns History Museum Escape Room, enjoy the sounds of Mark O'Conners in Collegeville, catch a holiday concert at St. Cloud State University, witness an electric Christmas show with Livewire Theatre and see an Andy and Bing Christmas at the Paramount Theatre. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Stearns History Museum Escape RoomSt. Cloud
You can participate in an historical escape room experience Thursday. The Stearns History Museum will take you back to the 1920s, a time when everyone wanted the Moonshine Stearns County produced. However, agents are knocking down the door to dry out Stearns County with one goal in mind. You can sign up for a one-hour time slot per group (maximum of 6 people). Tickets are $20/person for non-members $15 for members. The fun runs from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
REGISTER ONLINE BY CLICKING HERE.
- Thursday, December 8th, 4:00 p.m.
- 2
Mark O'ConnerCollegeville
Mark O’Connor’s eclectic combination of jazz, bluegrass and classical influences will be coming to central Minnesota this weekend. Accompanied by his wife, Maggie, and son, Forrest - this holiday show fashions a wondrous mix of instrumental and vocal music in bluegrass and other American music genres. Tickets for the show are $40. Show time is Thursday at 7:30 p.m. inside the Stephen B. Humphrey Theatre.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Thursday, December 8th, 7:30 p.m.
- 3
Children’s Holiday PotpourriSt. Cloud
Make your season merry with a concert of heart-warming holiday favorites this weekend. The program includes selections from The Nutcracker, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Sleigh Ride, and much more. Students from the St. Cloud Suzuki Studio will perform in the lobby before the concert. There will be cookies and treats in the lobby after the concert. Tickets are $17 for adults and kids 17 and under get free tickets. The concert will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. inside Ritsche Auditorium on the St. Cloud State University campus.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, December 10th, 10:00 a.m.
- 4
Lightwire Theater presents: A Very Electric ChristmasSt. Joseph
Make the season bright with a charming new tale told in vibrant lights, artistic dance and a score filled with holiday-favorite songs. Lightwire Theater has been mesmerizing audiences worldwide with skill, grace and eye-catching light shows. By combining the arts of puppetry, theater and dance, this magical tale of a misguided bird named Max who ends up at the North Pole for Christmas will warm hearts and have the spirit of the season shining through. Tickets for the show are $40 for general admission. You will have two chances to watch it on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Both shows will be in the Escher Auditorium on the College of St. Benedict campus.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, December 10th, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- 5
An Andy & Bing ChristmasSt. Cloud
Go back to an era of classic Christmas shows happening in downtown St. Cloud. An Andy and Bing Christmas is a Christmas gala affair that celebrates the perfect Christmas albums of Bing Crosby and Andy Williams supported by the 16-piece “Elegance Orchestra.” These beloved Christmas songs will be performed and led by Super Bowl Champion, Ben Utecht and Twin Cities favorite and Minnesota Music and Midwest Music Hall of Fame Recipient Mick Sterling. General admission tickets start at $29. Show times are on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Tuesday, December 13th, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.