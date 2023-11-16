THE WEEKENDER – Holiday Events Abound This Weekend!
This weekend is stuffed better than a Thanksgiving turkey! Of course, thousands of shoppers will be at the River's Edge Convention Center for the "Made in MN" Expo. The 9th annual show features hundreds of early gift-giving ideas - all from artists and businesses located in Minnesota!
Adding to the Christmas theme, "The Nutcracker" is running at the Paramount Theatre, and be sure to check out the Zonta House in St. Cloud!
Finally, I'm a sucker for high school theater - "Bye Bye Birdie" is running this weekend at the Becker High School Performing Arts Center.
The Made in Minnesota ExpoRiver's Edge Convention Center
Saturday, November 18th - 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
River's Edge Convention Center
Join us for the 9th annual Made in MN Expo where we showcase Minnesota-made items and businesses who are based out of Minnesota.
Sample, shop & browse your way through nearly 100 great Minnesota companies that will be featured at this year’s expo! Start your holiday shopping here with something for everyone! Support local Minnesota businesses at the Made in Minnesota Expo.
2023 Zonta Christmas HouseE-Z Acres - St. Cloud
NOVEMBER 17-18, 2023
Since its inception in 1990, Zonta’s Christmas House has been held on the weekend before Thanksgiving. For that Friday evening and Saturday, a house in the St Cloud area is decorated for Christmas by several local designers and stores. The house is then opened to the public for viewing where the public gets inspiration to decorate their own homes and to vote for the best decorator. The winter event you don’t want to miss!
Known as E Z Acres, this year’s Christmas House is a modern turn-of-the-century farm home, filled with incredible woodwork, amazing artwork, and antiques galore.
This year’s event will also feature a local vendor marketplace available after the tour. Some vendors may be cash only! Stay tuned for more details.
Single Ticket: $20.00
2-Person Ticket: $38.00 ($2.00 Savings)
Ticket proceeds go to empowering women and children in Central MN & Nationwide.
The NutcrackerParamount Center For The Arts
Thu, Nov 16 – 7:00pm
Fri, Nov 17 – 7:00pm
Sat, Nov 18 – 2:00pm
Kick off your holiday season with The Nutcracker ballet!
Mysterious Herr Drosselmeyer gifts a magical Nutcracker doll to Clara Stahlbaum. As the clock strikes midnight, the Nutcracker comes to life and battles the Queen Mouse and her evil band of mice. Clara and the Nutcracker travel to the wonderous Land of Sweets, where the Queen Mouse is defeated and all the land celebrates with beautiful dancing culminating with the performance of the iconic Sugar Plum Fairy.
These performances feature the youth dance students of Stroia Dance Studios located in Central Minnesota.
Cathedral Winter GalaThe Park Event CenterSunday, November 18th - Starting at 5:00 p.m.Please join us for our first Cathedral Winter Gala!Taking the place of the annual Celebration of Seasons fundraiser, this event will still have all of the things you love, just with a wintery theme and auction items and gifts to kick off your Christmas shopping.Saturday, November 18, 2023 | 5:00 PM | Park Event Center, Waite ParkEvent Schedule:
Tickets:
- 5 – 7 pm | Silent Auction / Happy Hour Social / Caroling by Minnesingers & Live Entertainment by Ani Rae
- 7 pm | Prayer & Dinner
- 7 – 8 pm | Cathedral String Quartet
- 8 pm | Principals’ Program
- 8:15 pm | Live Auction
- 8:30 pm | 50/50 Raffle Drawing
- 8:45 pm | Fund-A-Need
- 9 pm | Heads & Tails
- 9 pm | Silent Auction Closes
- 9 – 10 pm | Late Hour Social
- Individual: $80
- Blue Table Sponsor: $1,000
- Gold Table Sponsor: $1,200
Bye Bye Birdie - Becker High SchoolBecker School Performing Arts CenterFRIDAY, November 17 at 7:30 pm
SATURDAY, November 18 at 2:00 & 7:30 pm
SUNDAY, November 19 at 2:00 pmBecker High School Fall 2023 musical will be Bye, Bye Birdie!The famous storyline:Conrad Birdie has been drafted into the army. As a farewell, the rock and roll star is scheduled to sing Albert Peterson's "One Last Kiss" and kiss a girl from Sweet Apple, Ohio live on the Ed Sullivan Show. However, Conrad's hip-thrusting makes more than one man in town uncomfortable, many of whom attempt to stop the show from happening. Meanwhile, Rosie wonders if Alfred, for whom she does everything, will ever leave his mother's shadow.Full of memorable songs and hilarious moments, the cast and crew will have as much fun as the audience!