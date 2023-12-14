“THE WEEKENDER” Has All the Holiday Concerts This Weekend!

&#8220;THE WEEKENDER&#8221; Has All the Holiday Concerts This Weekend!

Welcome to "The Weekender" for the last weekend before Christmas. Between last-minute shopping and holiday baking, take some time and enjoy some of the holiday concerts in the area.

Here's a list of the concerts and other holiday activities we know about - if you'd like to add another, let us know by emailing here!

Enjoy the weekend!

  • 1

    Lorrie Morgan's Enchanted Christmas

    Paramount Center for the Arts
    Sat, Dec 16, 7:30 pm
    Join platinum-selling recording artist and Grand Ole Opry member, Lorrie Morgan, for a night of unparalleled entertainment with hits and holiday favorites.
    She is at once tender and soulful, and the next minute, a modern-day torch singer; putting her special vocal touch on familiar favorites.
    A peerless song interpreter, Lorrie will share seasonal classics, a few surprises, and stories from her iconic career.
    Photo: Getty Images
  • 2

    Central MN Adult and Teen Challenge Christmas Concert

    Calvary Community Church
    Friday, December 15th, at 6:00 pm
    Join Central Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge for a Christmas Concert celebration! Hear clients share stories and songs of hope. The concert will be held on Friday, December 15 at 6pm at Calvary Community Church.
    This is a free-will offering event! Gather your family and friends and join us for an evening of festive songs and powerful testimonies. Refreshments to follow.
  • 3

    St. Cloud Area Singing Saints Dinner Concert

    Park Events Center - Waite Park

    Saturday, December 16th, at 6:00 pm

    Join the St. Cloud Area Singing Saints for an elegant evening out with the St. Cloud Area Singing Saints Mens Acapella Chorus.

    Social with a cash bar begins at 5:30 pm, with seating at 6:00 pm.

    At the Park Event Center in Waite Park.

  • 4

    Farmers' Christmas Celebration

    Oliver Kelly Farm - Elk River

    December 16th, 10 am - 4 pm

    Experience how farm families of the 19th century celebrated the Christmas holiday!

    Take a horse-drawn trolley ride, explore the historic farmstead, and enjoy seasonal refreshments!

