“THE WEEKENDER” Has All the Holiday Concerts This Weekend!
Welcome to "The Weekender" for the last weekend before Christmas. Between last-minute shopping and holiday baking, take some time and enjoy some of the holiday concerts in the area.
Here's a list of the concerts and other holiday activities we know about - if you'd like to add another, let us know by emailing here!
Enjoy the weekend!
- 1
Lorrie Morgan's Enchanted ChristmasParamount Center for the ArtsSat, Dec 16, 7:30 pmJoin platinum-selling recording artist and Grand Ole Opry member, Lorrie Morgan, for a night of unparalleled entertainment with hits and holiday favorites.She is at once tender and soulful, and the next minute, a modern-day torch singer; putting her special vocal touch on familiar favorites.A peerless song interpreter, Lorrie will share seasonal classics, a few surprises, and stories from her iconic career.
- 2
Central MN Adult and Teen Challenge Christmas ConcertCalvary Community ChurchFriday, December 15th, at 6:00 pmJoin Central Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge for a Christmas Concert celebration! Hear clients share stories and songs of hope. The concert will be held on Friday, December 15 at 6pm at Calvary Community Church.This is a free-will offering event! Gather your family and friends and join us for an evening of festive songs and powerful testimonies. Refreshments to follow.
- 3
St. Cloud Area Singing Saints Dinner ConcertPark Events Center - Waite Park
Saturday, December 16th, at 6:00 pm
Join the St. Cloud Area Singing Saints for an elegant evening out with the St. Cloud Area Singing Saints Mens Acapella Chorus.
Social with a cash bar begins at 5:30 pm, with seating at 6:00 pm.
At the Park Event Center in Waite Park.
- 4
Farmers' Christmas CelebrationOliver Kelly Farm - Elk River
December 16th, 10 am - 4 pm
Experience how farm families of the 19th century celebrated the Christmas holiday!
Take a horse-drawn trolley ride, explore the historic farmstead, and enjoy seasonal refreshments!