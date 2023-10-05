THE WEEKENDER – Flannel Fests and Calf Roping… oh my!
Sifting through Central Minnesota to bring you the widest variety of events for the weekend! That’s what we do at “THE WEEKENDER”!
Live music? We’ve got 60’s and 70’s rock at the Paramount, 90’s rock at Pioneer Place, and probably a little grunge at Flannel Fest!
Plus, explore your senses Sunday at the Psychic Fair after learning Calf Roping Saturday. Yup – calf roping.
Let’s go! Here’s “The Weekender”!
The Fabulous Armadillos: What’s Going On? Songs from the Vietnam War EraParamount Center for the Arts
Thursday, October 5th Through Saturday, October 7th at 7:30 p.m.
“What’s Going On: Songs From The Vietnam War Era” is a moving concert experience that incorporates live music, live narration, and video to provide the audience a multi-media deep dive into the ’60s and early ’70s and of course, the Vietnam War.
This concert examines the tumultuous time period through song and imagery but concludes on a note of hope and inspiration for a better tomorrow.
As one Vietnam Veteran narrates during the show, “When we think of our divisions today, they pale in comparison to how badly we were divided back then”.
A must-see Fabulous Armadillos production.
St. Cloud Psychic and Wellness FairBest Western Kelly Inn
Sunday, October 8th, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Join us at the Best Western Plus - Kelly INN for a day of healing, readings, and community.
We will be hosting vendors that include, tarot/oracle card readers, mediums, psychics, Reiki energy healers, shamans, and reflexology.
Vendors selling crystals, stones, candles, jewelry, incense, and other merchandise will also be present.
Free goodie bags for the first 30 people!
There will be a $5.00 entry fee at the door. We look forward to seeing you!
Mallrats Present: "MTV Unplugged"Pioneer Place on FifthFriday, October 5th at 7:30 p.m.Remembering the 90's show on MTV called "Unplugged" may be a bit difficult so that's why we relive it right here.Just like we remember when MTV played music and cut the cord. MTV Unplugged was a television series that showcased the biggest musical artists of the 90s. These musical performances were filmed and recorded in front of small audiences and as the title implies, the bands played acoustic instruments. The sparse stage set-ups, subdued lighting, and acoustic arrangements made for some of the most memorable live performances of the decade.A theater setting is ideal for this presentation. This show will showcase the best of those shows
LEDGEtober - Flannel FestThe Ledge Amphitheater
October 7th, 2023, 2 PM to 7 PM.
Entertainment by: Pandemic and Rockstar Bob's Rockshow.
Free Beer Samples from Third Street Brewhouse, Backshed Brewery, Sunken Ship Brewing, Pantown Brewery, and more!
Craft vendors, food trucks, contests, games, and more!
Beginner Calf RopingSalt Grass Stables & Twisted J RanchSaturday, October 7th, at 9:00 amWe are so excited to offer beginner roping lessons!Chris Jennings has many years of experience in team roping and recently started calf roping. He would love to share his knowledge with you all! We plan on doing more roping lessons and some more advanced ones once you get the hang of the rope.The first few lessons will be learning the basics of roping. The different parts of the rope, how to swing, different types of ropes used for different events, and roping the dummy. We will even put you up on the best horse on the farm, Schaffer (an old oil drum on a stand we use to practice off of)!This will be from 9-11 and will be $60 a person. Please text Danielle at 612-310-6675 to reserve a spot.Spots will be limited to about 6 people as we want each of you to get enough time in with Chris