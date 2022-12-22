The Weekender: Family Friendly Christmas Activities

5

Even if you're not one for putting up Christmas lights, that doesn't mean you still can't admire someone else's work. Gather the family and hope in the car to find the wonderful Christmas light displays in your own neighborhood. Look closely, as you may even find a display tied to music that you can play from inside your car. If you can't find any, make your way to Sartell where the County Lights festival will still be showcasing its amazing light display around Lake Francis.