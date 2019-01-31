The Weekender: Pond Hockey, The Last Waltz and More!

3

Fill your belly with warm soup in Little Falls during these chilling times. The Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls will host an all-you-can-eat Soup Supper at St. Francis Convent in Little Falls. There will be four varieties of homemade soups—Chicken Wild Rice, Beef Barley Vegetable, Bean & Ham and Tomato Tortellini; fresh baked cracked wheat and white breads, homemade bars and beverages will be served. Tickets for the event are $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 12-5 and free for kids 4 and under. Tickets are available at the door or by calling (320)632-2981. The dinner runs from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Proceeds from the Soup Supper will benefit St. Francis Health & Wellness Center and St. Francis Music Center, Little Falls.

TICKETS AT THE DOOR!

- Saturday, February 2nd, 4:30 p.m.