The Weekender: Deuces Wild, Harper’s Chord, and More!

Get ready for a wildly entertaining show coming to Albany. Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos, provide a Las Vegas-style show of comedy and extensive audience participation featuring an unlikely and surprising mix of music and parodies that range from classic rock and country to rap and show tunes. This duo is guarantee to having you laughing and singing along all night long. Tickets for the show are just $27 for adults and $22 for students. The show takes place Friday at 7:00 p.m. inside the Blattner Energy Arts Center in Albany.

- Friday, February 8th, 7:00 p.m.