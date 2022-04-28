The Weekender: Crossroads Carnival, Patsy Cline Tribute and More!
ST. CLOUD -- Check out some of the fun things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Take the family to the Crossroads Center parking lot carnival, enjoy some music on the Veranda Lounge, sing along with at Patsy Cline tribute show, listen to Jim Croce's son perform at the Paramount Theatre and check out the spring pottery sale at Desi Murphy Pottery Studio. Read more in The Weekender!
Carnival at CrossroadsSt. Cloud
Get an early start to the carnival season as Gopher State Expositions has set up their rides in the Crossroads Center parking lot. Enjoy Carnival rides, food and games starting Thursday and running through May 8th! Unlimited ride armbands for 3 hours of fun are just $25 per person per session. Otherwise tickets are available on site for as many activities you would like to participate in. The attractions will run from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
TICKETS AT THE EVENT!
- Thursday, April 28th, 4:00 p.m.
- Friday, April 29th, 4:00 p.m.
- Saturday, April 30th, 11:30 a.m.
- Sunday, May 1st, 11:30 a.m.
Music in the LoungeSt. Cloud
Come out to The Veranda at Pioneer Place on Fifth for live music Friday and Saturday night. Beginning now and going throughout the summer you can enjoy free music in the lounge from 8pm-11pm. Friday's musical act is Aksel Krafnick and Saturday's is Paul Lawrence. Grab a friend and a drink and enjoy a fun night out.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Friday, April 23rd, 8:00 p.m.
- Saturday, April 24th, 8:00 p.m.
Croce Plays CroceSt. Cloud
A unique event is coming to downtown St. Cloud. “Croce Plays Croce” features a complete set of classics by A.J. Croce’s father, Jim Croce, some of his own tunes, and songs that influenced both him and his father. The show often includes such timeless songs as “Operator,” “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” “Workin’ At the Car Wash Blues,” to name a few. Tickets for the show are $27 and showtime is at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Paramount Theatre.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, April 30th, 7:30 p.m.
Patsy Cline Tribute ShowSt. Cloud
The songs of Patsy Cline will be rocking the Pioneer Place Theatre this weekend. Joyann Parker is holding her Patsy Cline tribute show on Friday night. This 90-minute show features the most popular and beloved songs including stories of Patsy life and career woven in between. Tickets are $26 and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, April 29th, 7:30 p.m.
Spring SaleSt. Cloud
Brighten up your home with artwork made by local artist. Desi Murphy is hosting her spring sale at her art Studio in St. Cloud. Come check out her new work, and meet the artist. With Mother's Day on its way it's also a great time to find something special for mom. The sale runs Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The art studio is located at 726 7th Ave North in St. Cloud.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, April 30th, 10:00 a.m.