The Weekender: Crossroads Carnival, Patsy Cline Tribute and More!

Get an early start to the carnival season as Gopher State Expositions has set up their rides in the Crossroads Center parking lot. Enjoy Carnival rides, food and games starting Thursday and running through May 8th! Unlimited ride armbands for 3 hours of fun are just $25 per person per session. Otherwise tickets are available on site for as many activities you would like to participate in. The attractions will run from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

TICKETS AT THE EVENT!

- Thursday, April 28th, 4:00 p.m.

- Friday, April 29th, 4:00 p.m.

- Saturday, April 30th, 11:30 a.m.

- Sunday, May 1st, 11:30 a.m.