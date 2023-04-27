The Weekender: Crossroads Carnival, Chastity Brown and More!

3

Based in Minnesota, but with roots in Tennessee, Chastity Brown grew up surrounded by country and soul music. Her first show was in Knoxville, TN, and then it was on to Minneapolis. Since then, she’s been featured on NPR’s “Favorite Sessions,” CMT, American Songwriter, the London Times, Paste Magazine and others. Tickets are $10 for students and $22 for adults. Show time will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday inside the Paramount Theatre. Don’t miss this opportunity to see Chastity right here in St. Cloud.

CLICK HERE for tickets!

- Saturday, April 29th, 7:30 p.m.