The Weekender: Crossroads Carnival, Chastity Brown and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is plenty to see and do this weekend around central Minnesota. Take the kids to Crossroads center for an afternoon of carnival fun, see Janelle Kendall and her back rock out on stage, catch the soulful sounds of Chastity Brown, see an up and coming rock band at the Red Carpet and hear a Patsy Cline Tribute show at Pioneer Place. Read more in The Weekender!
Carnival at Crossroads CenterSt. Cloud
They are back for another season! Join Gopher State for some well-needed fun with Carnival rides, food, and games in the Crossroads Parking lot. Unlimited ride armbands available for up to 3 hours for $25 per person per session. The fun starts Thursday and runs through the weekend.
- Thursday, April 27th, 4:00 p.m.
- Friday, April 28th, 4:00 p.m.
- Saturday, April 29th, 11:00 a.m.
- Sunday, April 30th, 11:00 a.m.
The ReasonSt. Cloud
Janelle Kendall will be rocking the stage this weekend. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud presents "The Reason", a fundraising concert featuring Janelle Kendall's Perfect Storm. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at ccstcloud.org. Concert will be Thursday at Pioneer Place Theatre beginning at 7:00 p.m. 100% of ticket sales will go to Catholic Charities.
- Thursday, April 27th, 7:00 p.m.
Chastity BrownSt. Cloud
Based in Minnesota, but with roots in Tennessee, Chastity Brown grew up surrounded by country and soul music. Her first show was in Knoxville, TN, and then it was on to Minneapolis. Since then, she’s been featured on NPR’s “Favorite Sessions,” CMT, American Songwriter, the London Times, Paste Magazine and others. Tickets are $10 for students and $22 for adults. Show time will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday inside the Paramount Theatre. Don’t miss this opportunity to see Chastity right here in St. Cloud.
- Saturday, April 29th, 7:30 p.m.
1970's Happy HourSt. CloudEnjoy a night of 1970’s cocktails, vintage beers and rock and roll! Meet Sunflower Fox and the Chicken Leg as the promote their first original single ‘Breathe it In.’ There will also be giveaways, costume contests and drink specials. The event will take place inside the Red Carpet. The fun begins at 5:30 p.m.NO COVER!- Saturday, April 29th, 5:30 p.m.
Patsy Cline TributeSt. Cloud
Enjoy a Patsy Cline tribute show inside the Pioneer Place Theatre. If ever there was a show where you could close your eyes and believe you are listening to the original artist on their BEST day- this is it. Enjoy the sounds of Joyann Parker and her band for an unbelievable experience. Ticket's are just $26 and the show begins Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 29th, 7:30 p.m.