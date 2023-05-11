The Weekender: Cake Decorating, 90s Dance Party and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It's Mother's Day weekend and there are plenty of things you can do to help celebrate your mom. Take the kids to decorate a cake at Mixin' It Up, learn some history with the Hops and History event in Cold Spring, check out the St. Cloud Farmers Market, travel back in time with the 90s Dance Party, and enjoy some family friendly music at St. Cloud State University. Read more in The Weekender!
Bring your kids in to decorate a small cake, to help them celebrate Mother's Day! Mixin it Up Gluten Free Bakery in Sauk Rapids is holding a two day event. A decorating table set up, with a diy cake, sprinkles and other fun accessories to decorate their cake. All cakes will be gluten and dairy free! Call to sign up for this fun event! The event will be on Friday and Saturday from 10 to 11:30 am. Cost is $15.PLEASE CALL TO SIGN UP 320 259 7105- Friday, May 12th, 10:00 a.m.- Saturday, May 13th, 10:00 a.m.
Hops and HistoryCold Spring
Join The Stearns History Museum’s own Amy Degerstrom and Caitlin Carlson as they use the collection to tell the “brief” story of how what we wear underneath our clothes has evolved in the last few centuries. The event will take place at Third Street Brewhouse in Cold Spring on Thursday. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for non-museum members and free for members.
- Thursday, May 11th, 5:30 p.m.
St. Cloud Farmers MarketSt. Cloud
The Farmers Market season is back again. The St. Cloud Area Farmers Market is this Saturday in the Lady Slipper Lot in downtown St. Cloud. The farmers market features local growers, bakers and other producers with a wide variety of veggies, meats, dairy products, baked goods and other locally grown goods. The event runs from 8:00 a.m. until noon Saturday.
- Saturday, May 13th, 8:00 a.m.
Get ready to step back in time and bust a move at an 90's Dance Party! Make your way to the Red Carpet Night Club for a night filled with classic hits from the decade of grunge and pop, including Spice Girls, Backstreet Boys, and more! Dust off your platform sneakers, overalls, and neon clothing, and get ready to relive the 90's in all its glory! Tickets are $8 online or $12 at the door. Doors open at 9:00 p.m. Friday, this is a 21+ event.- Friday, May 12th, 9:00 p.m.
There is Music In YouSt. Cloud
A family friendly concert featuring songs that inspires and encourages finding the music within is taking place in St. Cloud. The day features two shows of nonstop music and fun inside Ritsche Auditorium on the St. Cloud State Campus. Tickets are just $15 and a portion of the ticket sales will go to support 180 Degrees Youth Shelter. Concerts will begin at 1:00 p.m. and again at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.- Saturday, May 13th, 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday, May 13th, 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.