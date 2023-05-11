The Weekender: Cake Decorating, 90s Dance Party and More!

1

Bring your kids in to decorate a small cake, to help them celebrate Mother's Day! Mixin it Up Gluten Free Bakery in Sauk Rapids is holding a two day event. A decorating table set up, with a diy cake, sprinkles and other fun accessories to decorate their cake. All cakes will be gluten and dairy free! Call to sign up for this fun event! The event will be on Friday and Saturday from 10 to 11:30 am. Cost is $15.

PLEASE CALL TO SIGN UP 320 259 7105

- Friday, May 12th, 10:00 a.m.

- Saturday, May 13th, 10:00 a.m.