The Weekender: Arts Underground, 5th Avenue Block Party, and More!

1

Break out your inner artist Thursday night in downtown St. Cloud. Paramount Center for the Arts is holding their weekly Arts Underground series. The series is for all ages and experience levels. Work with a studio mentor, to try your hand at throwing a bowl on the wheel, piecing a mosaic together, turning a wooden bowl on the lathe, forming a sculpture out of clay or creating a painting or drawing. The Paramount has all of the supplies and equipment you need to try something new. Cost is $10 for adults and youth 19-years-old and under are just $5. Event starts at 6:00 p.m.

PAY AT THE DOOR!

- Thursday, April 20th, 6:00 p.m.