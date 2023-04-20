The Weekender: Arts Underground, 5th Avenue Block Party, and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Get out and try something new this weekend. Learn how to do something artistic at the Arts Underground series, catch GREAT Theatre's final production of Legally Blonde the Musical, enjoy some comedy at Bad Habit Brewing, check out the Rusty Pick's spring event, and enjoy the block party in downtown St. Cloud following the Earth Day Run. Read more in The Weekender!
Arts UndergroundSt. Cloud
Break out your inner artist Thursday night in downtown St. Cloud. Paramount Center for the Arts is holding their weekly Arts Underground series. The series is for all ages and experience levels. Work with a studio mentor, to try your hand at throwing a bowl on the wheel, piecing a mosaic together, turning a wooden bowl on the lathe, forming a sculpture out of clay or creating a painting or drawing. The Paramount has all of the supplies and equipment you need to try something new. Cost is $10 for adults and youth 19-years-old and under are just $5. Event starts at 6:00 p.m.
- Thursday, April 20th, 6:00 p.m.
Legally Blonde The MusicalSt. Cloud
GREAT Theatre's season finale production for the 2022-23 season wraps up this weekend. The final performance of Legally Blonde the Musical will take place inside Paramount Theatre. Based on the smash hit movie, see transformation of Elle Woods from a pink-loving sorority girl to a Harvard law student. The show is full of rousing songs and dynamic show-stopping dance numbers. Tickets for the show range between $28-$48. Show times are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
- Thursday, April 20th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, April 21st, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 22nd, 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, April 23rd, 2:00 p.m.
Pints and PunchlinesSt. Joseph
Enjoy a night of live music and comedy in St. Joseph this weekend. Bad Habit Brewing is hosting a Pints and Punchline event Saturday. Hear live music by Alexander Craig followed by professional stand up comedy by Jonah Maddox, Kim Nadia, Willy Olguin and Matt Dooyema. Tickets are just $20. Music begins at 7:00 p.m. and the comedy show will start at 8:00 p.m.
- Saturday, April 22nd, 7:00 p.m.
Spring Open HouseWaite Park
You're invited to stop out at The Rusty Pick for a spring open house this weekend. Come to see the new spring merchandise from garden decor, yard art, planters and more! There are so many fun projects to reduce waste, reuse and recycle items from the store. The event runs Saturday at 10:00 a.m. and Sunday at 4:00 p.m. Event is free.
- Saturday, April 22nd, 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, April 23rd, 4:00 p.m.
Earth Day Run Block PartySt. Cloud
CentraCare Earth Day Run is this weekend. The event includes a half marathon, half marathon relay, 5K run/walk, 5K corporate challenge, 1K kids’ run, virtual run options, and expo. Now while you may not be a runner you can still participate in The 5th Avenue Finish Line Block Party. The event is free and open to the entire community. The party includes live music, refreshments, and the best post-race celebration around. With two days of live music on the Stearns Bank stage, everyone will be out on the streets of downtown St. Cloud! The party begins at 6:45 p.m. on Friday and 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.
- Friday, April 21st, 6:45 p.m.
- Saturday, April 22nd, 10:00 a.m.