The Townsquare Media Annual Lambeau Trip Was A Smashing Success!

The Purple Pride Party Bus trip to Lambeau Field, held annually by Townsquare Media, rolled back into Minnesota last night after watching the Vikings beat the Packers on Sunday afternoon in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The group boarded the Trobec's bus deluxe motor coach on Saturday and headed across state lines to cheer on the Vikings in enemy territory.

After a fun night out in Appleton, Wisconsin, the party bus rode to Green Bay Wisconsin for an epic afternoon at one of the most iconic stadiums in all of pro sports. The day starts with a tailgate party featuring free beverages before the game and plenty of time to wander around and check out the scene in Green Bay.

It's a really fun place to pregame, with tailgating lots, homes hosting backyard barbeques and several ticketed tailgating events all located within walking distance.

Packers games are always well-attended and it was cool to see the sheer number of green-and-gold fans filing through the gates.

The field itself is really cool, especially if the weather cooperates. Instead of seats, Lambeau is filled with long, metal benches (with no backs)... it turned out to be more comfortable than expected.

While I don't think there are really any bad seats in the house, those who made the trip were rewarded with great seats that were scattered throughout the stadium. After the game, everyone was counted and made it back on the bus to St. Cloud, which rolled into town just before midnight on Sunday.

