The Top 10 Most Expensive Traffic Violation Tickets in Minnesota

My driving style has always been "drive like you can't afford a traffic ticket", because, for the most part, it's true. And after seeing the cost of the top 10 most expensive traffic tickets in Minnesota, I'm feeling really good about my approach to the road.

The Zebra is an insurance comparison site that broke down traffic ticket costs by state and how they will affect your wallet. Here are the top 10 most expensive tickets you can get in Minnesota, and how much the violation will raise your insurance.

1. Leaving the scene of an accident/hit and run

Ticket Cost: $3,679

Insurance Rate Percentage Increase: 116% (or $1,972)

2. DUI

Ticket Cost: $3,533

Insurance Rate Percentage Increase: 107% (or $1,826)

Get our free mobile app

3. Refusal to submit to a chemical test

Ticket Cost: $3,458

Insurance Rate Percentage Increase: 103% (or $1,752)

4. Driving with a suspended license

Ticket Cost: $3,445

Insurance Rate Percentage Increase: 102% (or $1,738)

5. Reckless driving

Ticket Cost: $3,046

Insurance Rate Percentage Increase: 78% (or $1,339)

6. Racing

Ticket Cost: $2,988

Insurance Rate Percentage Increase: 75% (or $1,281)

7. Open Container

Ticket Cost: $2,505

Insurance Rate Percentage Increasee: 47% (or $799)

8. At-fault accident - greater than $2000

Ticket Cost: $2,461

Insurance Rate Percentage Increase: 44% (or $754)

9. At-fault accident - $1000-$2000

Ticket Cost: $2,390

Insurance Rate Percentage Increase:: 40% (or $683)

10. Speeding in a 65 MPH zone

Ticket Cost: $$2,275

Insurance Rate Percentage Increase: 33% (or $568)

Another notable price tag I saw for Minnesota is a cell phone violation. The ticket costs $2,083 and causes a 22% increase on your insurance. In my own travels, I've noticed so many people on their phones lately. Put the phone down, it can save your life and save you some money.

Check out the full findings of this report from The Zebra on their website.

Central Minnesota County Fair Schedule 2022

Hundreds Head to Jordan, MN to Watch New Movie Be Filmed