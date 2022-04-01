The Spay-ghetti & No Meat Balls Dinner This Saturday

HELP US HELP THEM

It's time once again for the year's most important spaghetti dinner in honor of our loving pets. The Spay-ghetti & No Meat Balls Dinner for the Tri-County Humane Society. Get your tickets or make a donation if you can't come to the event by clicking HERE now.

THE EVENT

The event will be happening Saturday, April 2nd from 5 to 8 pm at the Sauk Rapids VFW, located on 901 North Benton Drive. Come enjoy a plate of spaghetti for $10, and have fun participating in the raffle, meat raffle, and silent auction items. There are tons of fun auction items to bid on this year.

I spoke with Bill Nelson, Event Coordinator, yesterday about this year's event. Bill has been a big supporter of the Tri-County Humane Society, stating that the people who work for the humane society do so much for the animals in our area, he's hoping that the community will come together and show their support for all they do.

THE IMPORTANCE OF SPAY & NEUTER

Tri-County Humane Society spays and neuters all animals that come into their care, and provides them with necessary care, and shots before the animals leave the shelter and find their forever homes. There are lots of important reasons for our pets to be spayed and neutered, including:

Female pets live longer healthier lives

Spayed females won't go into heat

It's cost-effective

It will keep your male dog from wandering away from home

It helps fight the overpopulation of animals

Your male will behave better

It WILL NOT make your pet fat

It is good for the community

Your pet doesn't need to have a litter of puppies or kittens for your kids to learn about the miracle of birth

