The Secondary Market Prices For Huskies vs Gophers Hockey Will Blow Your Mind
The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team is headed to the West Region championship game after beating Minnesota State-Mankato 4-0 Thursday night in Fargo.
The other side of the bracket saw Bob Motzko's University of Minnesota Golden Gopher team, the number one seed in the tournament, destroy Canisius 9-2.
This sets up a dream matchup between the U of MN and SCSU on Saturday night with a trip to the Frozen Four in Tampa on the line. No big deal, right?
If you are late to the Huskies bandwagon this season and hoping to catch a seat for the game at Scheels Arena on Saturday, well, I hope you have deep pockets.
If you were lucky enough to snag an all-session pass before the tournament started it would have cost about $125 on average, including fees. This would gain the buyer access to three games: the two semifinals on Thursday and Saturday's championship.
Check out these prices on StubHub for the game Saturday. The cheapest get-in price is a single ticket for $130 before any fees. If you want a pair you can get standing room only for the low, low price of $274 per ticket and iyou want to rest your butt in a seat it will cost $298 per ticket before fees in the alcohol-free section.
For a pair of seats in an area that allows alcohol the cheapest tickets are $333 each. A pair of front row seats is currently listed for $1,282 PER SEAT! For one college hockey game. Wow.
There are a couple of reasons why tickets are so expensive. First, the matchup between the Gophers and Huskies always draws a crowd and this is a very high-stakes game between the two rivals.
Second, according to this forum on Gopher Puck Live, a large chunk of tickets are paper tickets as opposed to digital tickets, meaning they would have to be exchanged in person instead of a quick email. This is adding to the scarcity of seats on the secondary market.
The Gophers beat the Huskies 4-0 in the two teams' only previous NCAA Tournament matchup. The 2014 game was also a regional championship, this one in St. Paul at Xcel Energy Center.