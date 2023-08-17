The Origin Of ‘Fatty Grammas’ Name In Waite Park Has Been Revealed!

The other day I wrote a piece talking about how much I love the name of the 'Fatty Grammas' dessert shop at the Crossroads Mall. Wouldn't you know it, the owner of the place chimed in on our Facebook page and filled us in on how they got their name.

Anna:

hey y'all ... This is a great article. The name is really my grandma's nickname. When we were young we went to Gramma's every weekend. It was either Fatty Gramma's or Skinny Gramma's house. That is how we knew which one we were visiting. Fatty Gramma ALWAYS baked and she was large chested so as the innocence of a youngster she was Fatty Gramma. Our cookies are amazing and we just added bagel sandwiches and soups!!! Come visit. We would love to see you!

Previous:

The other day, my family and I went for a trip to the mall for school clothes. We parked over by Scheels and spent some time perusing the store for shirts, pants and shoes before venturing out to the mall.

The second we left the store and entered the food court my eyes were drawn to the store front of one of the eateries and I couldn't contain my giggle. As I have probably done 1,000 times since they opened, I laughed and pointed out the sign for the dessert shop about 300 feet away.

"Fatty Gramma's"

Come on. That is just funny right there.

My wife said "Oh, you are one of THOSE people! My mom does the same thing when she sees the name of that place. It's like a personality test."

If thinking Fatty Grammas is an objectively funny name for ANY place of business, let alone a sweet shop is wrong, then I don't want to be right!

I wonder if Fatty Gramma is related to the guy from Fat Daddy's in Alexandria?

The store opened less than two years ago and has gotten some great reviews on Google, like this one from Carolyn S:

They have assorted baked goodies. The cookies are a huge 5 ounce, delicious, melt in your mouth delight! Coffee is fresh brewed from beans with each cup. There are iced lattes and smoothies as well. Enjoyed conversation with Rick, one of the co owners.

