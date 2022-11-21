The Most Lopsided Losses In Vikings History

If you felt like Sunday's loss to the Cowboys was a beatdown for the ages, you were right. But it wasn't the worst loss in Vikings history... at least not mathematically.

The 37 point loss to Dallas this weekend actually checks in as the sixth-worst loss ever for the team.

#6: Vikings vs Cowboys, 2022 US BANK STADIUM

Cowboys 40, Vikings 3

The wound is fresh enough where I don't think we need to recap much of this game, right? This is the second-worst home loss in team history.

#5 : Vikings @ Lions, 1981 PONTIAC SILVERDOME

Lions 45, Vikings 7

The loss to the Lions was the fourth of a five game, season-ending losing streak to end the 1981 season. The team started 7-4 but faded down the stretch. This game saw the Vikings outgained 476-216 in total yards.

#4 Vikings @ Packers, 2011 LAMBEAU FIELD

Packers 45, Vikings 7

One of the truly awful Vikings teams of our time, the 2011 squad was 1-5 when they visited Green Bay and got stomped out by the Packers. Green Bay was led by that season's MVP in quarterback Aaron Rodgers, while the Vikings started Christian Ponder.

#3 Vikings @ Giants, 2001 PLAYOFFS MEADOWLANDS

Giants 41, Vikings 0

The famous 41-donut game. The Vikings played like a team who had just met on the team bus while the Giants played like they knew every play before it was called.

#2 St. Louis Cardinals @ Vikings, 1963 MET STADIUM

Cardinals 56, Vikings 14

The Vikings turned the ball over five times and allowed over 500 yards of total offense in their worst loss at home in team history.

#1 Vikings @ 49ers, 1984 CANDLESTICK PARK

49ers 51, Vikings 7

One of the lowlights of Les Steckel's one season as head coach, the Vikings got destroyed 51-7 by the Niners in their final road game of the season. Joe Montana carved up the Vikings for 245 yards and three touchdowns before exiting early with the game clearly in hand.