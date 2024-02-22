The ‘Miracle On Ice’ Happened 44 Years Ago Today

The most iconic moment in United States sports history happened on this day (February 22nd) in 1980 when the USA men's hockey team beat Russia 4-3 in a game later dubbed the "Miracle on Ice."

The USA was given little chance of beating the 'Russian machine' heading into the game and were actually outshot 39-16 in the game. However, Mike Eruzione's goal with about ten minutes left in the third period sent the home crowd into hysterics and the USA defense held on for the win.

The game was not actually broadcast on live television as it started at 5 p.m. local time in Lake Placid, New York and wasn't shown on TV until 8 p.m.. My dad was 21 at the time and has said that he listened to the game live on the radio then had to decided whether to tell everyone what happened (and spoil it for them) or just keep it to himself. Spoiler alert: he blabbed.

There were 14 players on the roster from Minnesota along with legendary head coach Herb Brooks. One of those players, John Harrington, went on to become the longtime coach of the St. John's University hockey team.

Soviet Union v United States Getty Images loading...

Al Michaels' "Do you believe in miracles" call is probably the single most memorable moment of the game. Michaels incredibly had only called ONE hockey game in his life prior to taking the microphone in Lake Placid.

The United States would go on to defeat Finland for the gold medal.