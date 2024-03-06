The Ledge Amphitheater In Waite Park To Host Job Fair

The first handful of shows for the 2024 concert season at The Ledge Amphitheater have been announced with the Beach Boys, Buddy Guy and Jewel + Melissa Etheridge set to perform in Waite Park this year.

The Ledge has many positions to fill at the venue and will be holding a job fair on Friday, March 15th and Saturday, March 16th at the Waite Park Public Works building.

Open positions include Event and Parking staff, Seasonal Facility staff, Stage Crew, Runners and Hospitality jobs. The event is scheduled for March 15th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the March 16th edition will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m..

The calendar is sure to fill up over the next couple of months. The 2023 schedule included Incubus, Dwight Yoakum, The Doobie Brothers, Barenaked Ladies and Lindsey Sterling.

The first year of the venue, 2021, featured Rancid, Dropkick Murphys and the Beach Boys.

If you haven't been to The Ledge yet, you are missing out. The venue is pristine, the seats are comfortable, the sightlines immaculate. It's a wonderful place to see a show and the fact that it is right here in our own backyard is just the cherry on the top of the sundae.

I saw the Beach Boys there in 2021 and it was a blast. Since then the facility has made numerous improvements including video boards to help folks see a little bit better even from far away.