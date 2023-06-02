The Kindness Cake Campaign Is Back In St. Cloud! Eat Cake & Help Those In Need

KINDNESS CAKE

Jule's Bistro, located in downtown St. Cloud right next to The Paramount Center For The Arts, is once again, bringing back its 'Kindness Cake Campaign' to help local non-profit organizations in our area.

It has been a little over a year since Jule's Bistro has had its delectable cakes available, but now is the time to kick into full gear.

For the month of June, Jule's is featuring this delightful cake: Strawberry Lemonade!

"Layers of vanilla and strawberry cake brushed with lemonade; layered with tangy, velvety, lemon curd; covered with smooth vanilla buttercream; drenched in white chocolate ganache and topped with juicy gummy citrus slices."

That's what I'm talking about. These cakes are created in the minds of the staff and Richard, who bakes the one-of-a-kind delicious and beautiful cake creations! One-of-a-kind cakes that bring a taste of pure delight to your mouth, and by enjoying them, you can help so many people in need in our community, one delicious slice at a time.

LSS CRISIS NURSERY

For the month of June, Jule's Bistro will be giving $13 for each slice of cake sold, to LSS Crisis Nursery. What is the LSS Crisis Nursery? When parents of children find themselves in a crisis situation, like a serious illness, loss of a job, separation or divorce, or maybe even a financial strain, they can contact LSS Crisis Nursery to receive crisis support for their family, short-term care by licensed care providers, and direct them to other supportive services that can help them get through a difficult time.

HOW DOES THE KINDNESS CAKE CAMPAIGN WORK?

You can come to Jule's Bistro and purchase a slice of cake for $20 (and it's quite a large slice!) or you can purchase a WHOLE cake to share with your family and friends.

