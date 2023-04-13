Most people go out to eat to be waited on, have a nice dining experience and to enjoy some delicious food.

Do NOT expect those things at this pop up diner. Well, at least the not the "nice" experience. Unless, of course, you enjoy being insulted while you are in the diner.

The last place that I was at that had this shtick was at Ed Debevic's in Chicago. Dick's Last Resort is another place that does this sort of thing. They even include hats with insults or funny phrases written on them. It's actually fun.

Get our free mobile app

This diner will be a pop-up diner called Karen's. And they will be in Minneapolis for a short time. It's a touring dining experience that pops up all over the country, and making a stop in Minnesota this coming October.

Their website states "Great Burgers, Rude Service, get ready to live out your Karen dreams". That's pretty much summing up exactly what you will get, so enter with an open mind and get ready to have some fun.

The diner will also include singing waiters (just like Ed Debevic's & Dick's Last Resort). Here is some more information on what you can expect.

This pop up is sure to book out for the time that they will be in Minnesota. So, head to the website a little closer to the dates that they will be in Minnesota and get ready to have some "fun". And beware- if you are someone who is easily offended, they will probably make even more fun of you.

Anyway, according to Bring Me the News, the dates and location for the pop up are October 14-15 on South 7th St. in Minneapolis.

Oh, and if you have some dietary restrictions, they will accommodate, but they won't be happy about it.