The &#8220;How Did That Get There&#8221; Walk in South St. Cloud

The “How Did That Get There” Walk in South St. Cloud

Laura Bradshaw TSM

I try and walk as much as possible.  Especially when the weather is kind of perfect like it has been recently.  Not too hot, and definitely not to cold to get out and enjoy the late summer - heading into fall weather.  This time of year seems. like it's the shortest season we have with Winter taking up 6 months, and the other three seasons are crammed into the other 6 months.  At least that's the way it seems most years.

So, I'm walking along and there are many times that one may encounter a random sock, shoe (always just one), some other article of clothing and other random items that make you think... "how did that get there"?

Get our free mobile app

This time I found a pair of boots.  Not just one, and also set neatly along the sidewalk.  It really does beg the question... 'what exactly happened here'?  They also look like they are in fairly good condition too. I didn't touch them, but they appear to be new-ish.

Laura Bradshaw TSM
loading...

Very close to this same spot, I find crackers.  Why would you throw crackers?  Or it seems like they were thrown.

Laura Bradshaw TSM
loading...

More crackers.  I don't get it.  And it doesn't seem like a package spilled.  It seems like they were thrown or dropped.

Laura Bradshaw TSM
loading...

And is that a pancake????  Here's a better view of that.  Maybe it's an English muffin??

Laura Bradshaw TSM
loading...

If it is a pancake, it's a little overdone.  Maybe that's why it made it's way to this spot?

As I continue on, I find a mask that someone discarded.  I do understand that one, but why not just throw it in the trash?

Laura Bradshaw TSM
loading...

And finally, I see an orange. Possibly a "Cutie"?  Maybe it was rotten. The rest of it was near this peeling.

Laura Bradshaw TSM
loading...

Maybe someone is trying to feed the animals?  My husband's explanation for this was "looks like someone was drunk, eating and walking and their feet hurt so they took off their boots".  Ok, that could be one explanation.

The world may never know...

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world

From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports