The Five Must Haves For Your Vehicle in Minnesota’s Winter Weather

WINTER HAS FINALLY ARRIVED

We knew it would eventually catch up with us. Winter arrived today with colder temps and lost of snow to navigate, and while many people knew it was coming, I saw lots of make shift ice scrapers being used today to clear off vehicles before people headed home from work.

I thought this might be a good time to remind everyone of some key components you should keep handy in your vehicle this winter; just in case.

ICE SCRAPER OF COURSE

There are lots of ice scrapers to choose from out there; but depending on your vehicle, you might need something different. Taller vehicles require brushes that can extend over the top of your vehicle, or if you are a little bit on the short side, can at least help you reach the windshield with a little more ease.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

JUMPER CABLES

The temperatures in Minnesota can leave your vehicle at a stand still. Having a set of jumper cables can never hurt. Lots of people are ready and willing to give you a jump as long as you have the cables that will allow them to do so.

Photo by Dan Gold on Unsplash Photo by Dan Gold on Unsplash loading...

BLANKETS

In Minnesota, the temps can change to freezing in a matter of minutes. In case icy roads cause you to leave the road, it's always a good idea to have some extra blankets, or at least a coat, boots and some gloves stored in the vehicle in case you find yourself in a dire situation.

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

SHOVEL?

It's up to you; but I know many people who have had to leave for work early in the morning when the roads arent completely plowed, and find themselves stuck in a snowbank in the middle of the road. A shovel can be an easy answer to reaching your destination much quicker than without it.

Photo by Ryan Quintal on Unsplash Photo by Ryan Quintal on Unsplash loading...

DON'T FORGET THE SNACKS

Having some nonperishable snacks handy in the vehicle is always a good idea as well. Health bars, candy bars, chips. Maybe refresh them each year but they should be able to last you through a winter season.

Photo by Jae Park on Unsplash Photo by Jae Park on Unsplash loading...

ONE LAST THING...

I'm going to assume that most of us carry our phones with us at all times; but its especially important in the winter to make sure you have a charging cable in your vehicle, and your phone with you in case of an emergency.

These things probably seem really simple to those of you who have lived your whole life in Minnesota; but to those of you who have never experienced it; enjoy the snow, but be ready and prepared for our winter weather to turn at any given moment.

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today. Gallery Credit: Stacker