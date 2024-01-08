The Five Must Haves For Your Vehicle in Minnesota’s Winter Weather
WINTER HAS FINALLY ARRIVED
We knew it would eventually catch up with us. Winter arrived today with colder temps and lost of snow to navigate, and while many people knew it was coming, I saw lots of make shift ice scrapers being used today to clear off vehicles before people headed home from work.
I thought this might be a good time to remind everyone of some key components you should keep handy in your vehicle this winter; just in case.
ICE SCRAPER OF COURSE
There are lots of ice scrapers to choose from out there; but depending on your vehicle, you might need something different. Taller vehicles require brushes that can extend over the top of your vehicle, or if you are a little bit on the short side, can at least help you reach the windshield with a little more ease.
JUMPER CABLES
The temperatures in Minnesota can leave your vehicle at a stand still. Having a set of jumper cables can never hurt. Lots of people are ready and willing to give you a jump as long as you have the cables that will allow them to do so.
BLANKETS
In Minnesota, the temps can change to freezing in a matter of minutes. In case icy roads cause you to leave the road, it's always a good idea to have some extra blankets, or at least a coat, boots and some gloves stored in the vehicle in case you find yourself in a dire situation.
SHOVEL?
It's up to you; but I know many people who have had to leave for work early in the morning when the roads arent completely plowed, and find themselves stuck in a snowbank in the middle of the road. A shovel can be an easy answer to reaching your destination much quicker than without it.
DON'T FORGET THE SNACKS
Having some nonperishable snacks handy in the vehicle is always a good idea as well. Health bars, candy bars, chips. Maybe refresh them each year but they should be able to last you through a winter season.
ONE LAST THING...
I'm going to assume that most of us carry our phones with us at all times; but its especially important in the winter to make sure you have a charging cable in your vehicle, and your phone with you in case of an emergency.
These things probably seem really simple to those of you who have lived your whole life in Minnesota; but to those of you who have never experienced it; enjoy the snow, but be ready and prepared for our winter weather to turn at any given moment.
LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Stacker