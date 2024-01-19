The First 2024 MN Grandstand Concert Has Been Announced!

THE FIRST CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE 2024 GRANDSTAND!

And we're off and running! The first concert for the Grandstand at Minnesota's State Fair has been announced.

KidzBop LIVE 2024 will be at the Grandstand on Monday, September 2nd at 3 pm. Tickets will go on sale for this event on Friday, January 26th, 2024 at 10 am.

Ticket prices range from $24, $29, and $39 (All for reserved seating) and if you want tickets to the Party Deck, they will be $48.

TICKET AVAILABILITY

The tickets will only be available for purchase online at this time at Etix.com, or by calling 1.800.514.3849.

The State Fair Grounds office WILL NOT be open for ticket sales at this time.

PRESALE OPPORTUNITY

If you are interested in the chance to get Grandstand tickets before they go on sale to the general public, plus other fabulous fair benefits, you can become a 2024 Friend of the Fair through the Minnesota State Fair Foundation to access the Friends of the Fair presale.

What do Friends of the Fair do? They contribute their support to the Foundation’s nonprofit mission to preserve and improve State Fair buildings, fairgrounds, and educational programs.

Friends of the Fair reserved seating is limited, and you must be a 2024 Friend of the Fair at the Red Ribbon level ($100) or above. If you would like access to presale tickets for this show, you can sign up online or call 651-288-4325 by noon Wednesday, Jan. 24. The fair is still accepting Friends of the Fair memberships after this deadline, but they cannot guarantee access to the presale for this particular event at such short notice.

Call Etix to buy by phone: 800-514-3849

If you would like more Grandstand venue and ticketing information, call 651-288-4427.

To learn more about the 2024 Grandstand Concert Series lineup, visit the Minnesota State Fair website by clicking HERE.

35 Forgotten Breakfast Cereals From '80s and '90s TV and Movies

WOOF: These are the most popular dog breeds in America Stac﻿ker highlights the 100 most popular dog breeds in America based on data released March 15, 2023 from the American Kennel Club Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman