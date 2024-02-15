The Dutchess of Sussex Now Working with Minnesota Company

When you have some time on your hands, maybe you might be interested in working at least some part time hours.

The Dutchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is entering into business with a Minnesota based company on a new podcast venture. Markle, an actress by trade, is starting a new "creative partnership" with the company that specializes in podcasts called Lemonada Media, which is based in Minneapolis.

Markle, who was working as an actress on the USA network series "Suits" had to be written off the show when she and Prince Harry were engaged The monarchy would not allow her to continue her career as an actress, so, time to be a "royal". My personal opinion (which you didn't ask for) is that now that she and Harry have basically left the family biz, what difference does it make? This may be why she is at least starting a podcast.

Details on the podcast have not been released yet, but closer to the beginnng, I'm sure we will know more.

