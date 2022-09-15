The DNR Will Pay You To Collect Tree Seeds- Learn How Much & Why

COLLECT SEEDS AND CONES AND MAKE MONEY FROM THE DNR

Do you love to go foraging through the woods? Would you like to earn a little bit of extra money while doing it? Why not! The Minnesota DNR is asking for your help in collecting seeds and cones and will pay you by bushel or gallon, depending on what kind of seeds and cones you are collecting.

Get our free mobile app

PRICES FOR YOUR COLLECTING EFFORTS

Before you start your collecting efforts, you will want to call your local drop-off location to find out what kind of cones and seeds they are collecting and accepting in your area. You can't just give them anything you want. They are looking for specifics in different seed zone collection areas, and will also give you a list of the dates and times they will be available to purchase your seeds and cones.

PRICING

I was impressed with the pricing, as it has gone up a bit this year. Take a look at some of the prices for varieties the DNR is collecting:

Balsam Fir $100/bushel

Basswood $20/gallon

Bitternut Hickory $60/bushel

Black Spruce $100/bushel

Black Walnut $5/bushel

Bur Oak $50/bushel

Jack Pine $30/bushel

Pine Oak $50/bushel

Red Maple $170/bushel

Red Oak $60/bushel

Red-osier Dogwood $65/bushel

Red Pine $40/bushel

Shagbark Hickory $50/bushel

Silver Maple $20/bushel

Swamp White Oak $150/bushel

White Oak $80/bushel

White Pine $20/bushel

White Spruce $35/bushel

Wild Plum (cleaned) $35/bushel

Yellow Birch $10/gallon

HOW TO PRESENT THEM FOR PURCHASE

You will want to make sure you watch the videos and read the directions by clicking HERE, in order to present your seeds and cones for purchase, otherwise, you may be doing all this work for nothing. Happy seed and cone hunting! Enjoy.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.