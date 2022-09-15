The DNR Will Pay You To Collect Tree Seeds- Learn How Much & Why
COLLECT SEEDS AND CONES AND MAKE MONEY FROM THE DNR
Do you love to go foraging through the woods? Would you like to earn a little bit of extra money while doing it? Why not! The Minnesota DNR is asking for your help in collecting seeds and cones and will pay you by bushel or gallon, depending on what kind of seeds and cones you are collecting.
PRICES FOR YOUR COLLECTING EFFORTS
Before you start your collecting efforts, you will want to call your local drop-off location to find out what kind of cones and seeds they are collecting and accepting in your area. You can't just give them anything you want. They are looking for specifics in different seed zone collection areas, and will also give you a list of the dates and times they will be available to purchase your seeds and cones.
PRICING
I was impressed with the pricing, as it has gone up a bit this year. Take a look at some of the prices for varieties the DNR is collecting:
- Balsam Fir $100/bushel
- Basswood $20/gallon
- Bitternut Hickory $60/bushel
- Black Spruce $100/bushel
- Black Walnut $5/bushel
- Bur Oak $50/bushel
- Jack Pine $30/bushel
- Pine Oak $50/bushel
- Red Maple $170/bushel
- Red Oak $60/bushel
- Red-osier Dogwood $65/bushel
- Red Pine $40/bushel
- Shagbark Hickory $50/bushel
- Silver Maple $20/bushel
- Swamp White Oak $150/bushel
- White Oak $80/bushel
- White Pine $20/bushel
- White Spruce $35/bushel
- Wild Plum (cleaned) $35/bushel
- Yellow Birch $10/gallon
HOW TO PRESENT THEM FOR PURCHASE
You will want to make sure you watch the videos and read the directions by clicking HERE, in order to present your seeds and cones for purchase, otherwise, you may be doing all this work for nothing. Happy seed and cone hunting! Enjoy.