The City of Rice has joined in with other great cities around the country, in providing a Safe Exchange Zone.

Get our free mobile app

WHAT IS A 'SAFE EXCHANGE ZONE?"

What is a Safe Exchange Zone? If you are someone that wants to sell or purchase something from a stranger, and perhaps you are using a social media site to promote the goods that you are trying to sell or purchase, a 'Safe Exchange Zone' is a place you can go to meet the person you are selling or buying from, and make the exchange in a safe place that is monitored.

The Rice Police Department's Facebook post regarding the new 'Safe Exchange Zone':

"We have now designated an area in front of the police department as a Safe Exchange Zone. If you are looking to carry out an online-style transaction with a stranger or if you need a place to conduct a property or child custody exchange, please consider using this area.

This area is under 24/7 surveillance and is available to all residents and visitors. When possible, please use the designated area, which is located next to the police department building. The rest of the City Hall lot is available if you will require a larger area."

LOCATION OF 'SAFE EXCHANGE ZONE' IN RICE

The location of the Rice Police Department and the 'Safe Exchange Zone:'

Rice Police Department

80 2nd Avenue NE

Rice MN 56367

The area is under video surveillance, and you can go to the Rice Police Departments Facebook page to view a diagram of the designated areas of the parking lot for the program.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

States with the most registered hunters Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.