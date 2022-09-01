When I worked for Todd County 4-H in high school, there was only a couple of kids that participated in the Llama project. We would have one or two at the fair and that's about it, which I found really unfortunate because I love llamas and alpacas. Also, selfishly, I really wanted there to be a llama costume contest on a local level I could watch.

The annual 4-H Llama Costume Contest was held at the Minnesota State Fair this week, and the costumes were spectacular.

The official Minnesota State Fair page post popped up in my newsfeed on Wednesday, showing off some of the best participants.

There was a handler dressed as Shaggy that had their llama dressed as Scooby-Doo. Another llama was rocking a shower cap and hair curlers. There was a handler dressed as Wednesday Addams, and their llama was Cousin Itt. And showing love to a Minnesota icon, another handler dressed as Judy Garland from the Wizard of Oz and turned her llama into the Tin Man AND the Scarecrow.

As an avid costume maker myself, I know how challenging it is to make a costume for a human, but for these kids to expertly tailor costumes to a llama body is a whole other level of talent. A huge round of applause to each participant in this event, and to their llamas!

