The #1 Most Mispronounced City In the US Is Right Here in Minnesota
Admittedly, Minnesota has some words that are difficult to pronounce. "Wayzata" seems second nature to those of us that were born here, but I suppose it you're driving across the country and you see that sign you may question how to say it.
But if you say "WAY-Zah-ta", then right off the bat we know you're not from here, right?
I asked for your input a little while back on Facebook after I'd seen a list from Better Life that placed "Wayzata" as #1 most mispronounced city in the United States.
You came through with a few street names and lots of city names, that when mispronounced, are a dead-giveaway that you're not from here!
FACEBOOK COMMENTS:
Patty O said when she hears these: Gay....LORD. and Will...MAR!
Katie pointed out "Xerxes" Ave. I probably would not have know how to pronounce that except we had family friends that lived on the street for a very long time.
Elena chimed in with "Bemidji". I went to college in Bemidji and whenever I tell someone that I inevitably have to repeat it a couple times until they can say it correctly. So yeah, Elena was spot on with this one.
Patty M said Shakopee. Again, second nature to Minnesotans but not so much for those from out of town.
Rounding out the suggestions: Onamia, Chokio, (I can't lie, even I had to look up the pronunciation on this one because I didn't think I was saying it correctly!) Owatonna, Glendorado, Santiago and Holdingford.
Did you think of any others? Feel free to chime in on the 98-1 App or on the phones!
