Texas Man Taken to the Hospital Following Crash in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE (WJON News) -- Authorities say slippery roads played a role in a crash that sent a Texas man to the hospital Saturday evening.

The incident happened just before 5:00 p.m. on Interstate 94 in Albertville.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 41-year-old Abdi Iman of Cactus, Texas was driving his car east on Interstate 94 when he lost control of the vehicle on the icy road, hit the concrete median, and rolled over in the right shoulder.

He was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

