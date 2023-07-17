Ten Songs To Know For This Week’s ‘Escape To Margaritaville’ Shows At The Ledge In Waite Park

Thousands of Parrotheads will invade Waite Park's The Ledge Amphitheater this week to take in GREAT Theatre's "Escape To Margaritaville," featuring the songs of Jimmy Buffett. The show will run Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night with discount tickets available at The Value Connection (while supplies last).

The 'jukebox musical' tells the story of a bartender who falls for a career-minded tourist, per Wikipedia. The show premiered on Broadway in February of 2018 after trial runs in New Orleans, Chicago and Houston.

The show features 21 of Jimmy Buffett's most famous songs and one original song, "Three Chords." I saw Jimmy in concert a few years ago at Red Rocks as a novice Parrothead and was blown away by how much fun I had... some of the songs even had corresponding crowd dance moves!

Here are ten of the songs you need to know (in order of appearance in the show) for what should be a really, really fun week at The Ledge!

1. "License To Chill"

This is the show-opening number and is one of the newer songs on the playlist, having been released in 2004.

2. "Fins"

This was probably the most fun song at the concert I saw because of the crowd interaction. Here's a good primer for what to expect!

3. "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere"

Technically an Alan Jackson song, this is one of two songs featuring Jimmy Buffett to hit Number One on the charts.

4. "Why Don't We Get Drunk"

Before singing this song, Buffett nervously asked if any kids were in the crowd. When he realized that there were indeed some youngsters, he tried convincing the crowd this song was called 'Why don't we drink milk and color.'

5. "Son Of A Son Of A Sailor"

More of a ballad than a party-starter, it is still one of the favorites at every show.

6. "Margaritaville"

One of the most popular songs in the (extensive) Buffett catalog, this song closes out the first act of the show.

7. "Volcano"

"Volcano" is the opening song of the second half and is one of the best songs to sing along to!

8. "Cheeseburger In Paradise"

I have no idea what this song is about and I don't care. It's an absolute jam!

9. "A Pirate Looks At Forty"

One of the more heartfelt songs in the catalog, it always brings a tear to my eye. Awesome song.

10. "One Particular Harbor"

A joyous song to close out a joyous night of fun!