Tech High School Announces New Activities Director

Tech High School has announced Eric Ruska as its new Activities Director. Ruska takes over for David Langerud, who moved from Apollo to Tech in 2018 and spent eight years between the two schools as AD.

Ruska joins Tech via Osseo, where he was a high school science teacher and the head coach of the school's softball and girls tennis teams as well as the coach of the junior varsity boys hockey team.

He previously coached boys varsity hockey in Spooner, Wisconsin.

Last month, District 742 announced that they would combine five Apollo and Tech programs into co-ops. Girls tennis, boys tennis, girls softball, boys baseball and girls basketball teams. The new teams will be known as the "St. Cloud Crush."

Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Laurie Putnam:

It's important that our co-op name reflect the history and tradition of the St. Cloud community in relationship to granite and the granite industry, hence the "Crush."

According to WJON's Sarah Mueller, the teams’ colors will be royal blue and orange on a background of either white, grey, or black, and the logo is still in development. The district says the decision to combine followed participation levels dropping below the threshold that would allow for enough kids to fill out 9th grade, junior varsity, and varsity team rosters.

Alexandra Badger has taken over the Activities Director job at Apollo High School. Peter Hamerlinck held the job over the previous school year on an interim basis after taking over for Jared Ellerson, who left the job after just eight months.