Friday February 13

STCC CYCLONES 10 DAKOTA COLLEGE JACKS 0

The Cyclones out hit the Jacks six to zero, this gave the starting pitcher Christian Garner, a righty freshman a great deal of support. He threw five innings, he gave up no hits, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Ben Rothstein, a sophomore righty from Sauk Rapids HS, went 1-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Easton Peters went 1-2 for a RBI and a walk and Luke Dam went 1-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. AJ Galvin went 1-for-2 for a RBI, one walk and he scored a run and Carter Gmahl went 1-for-3 with a walk, four stolen bases and he scored two runs. Jaxon Barker went 1-1 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Carson McCain had two RBIs, one walk and he scored a run. Josh Kingery had three walks, one stolen base and he scored a run, Landon Neiman had a walk and one stolen base and Shawn Robinson scored a run.

The Jacks had four pitchers throw, they gave up six hits, ten runs and ten walks. Their offense was led by Austin Neilson had two walks and Bryden Hamack had a walk.

Friday February 13th

DAKOTA COLLEGE JACKS 7 STCC CYCLONES 5

The Jacks out hit the Cyclones eleven to four, this gave Kilian Smarvi great support, threw four innings to earned the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Brennan Niewinksi threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The offense was led by Aidan McCoy, he went 1-for-1 for two RBIs, three walks and he scored three runs. Alonso Rodriquez went 1-2 for a RBI, he had two walks and he scored a run. Daxson Vela went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk, Tristan Chandler had a RBI and Brayden Braitkwaite had a walk.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was Carson McCain, he threw two innings, he gave up three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Carson Cole threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Cole Gmahl threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one run and four walks. Nick Anderson a lefty freshman threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by by Carter Gmahl went 2-4 for a RBI and Jaxon Barker went 2-4 for two RBIs. Landon Neiman went 1-3 for two RBIs and JT Tirado went 2-for-3 and he scored two runs. Josh Kingery went 2-for-4, Ben Rothstein went 1-4 and he scored a run and Easton Peterson had three walks and scored a run and Luke Bieniek a freshman from Holdingford went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

Saturday February 14th

STCC CYCLONES 15 DAKOTA COUNTY JACKS 4

The Cyclones out hit the Jacks ten to four to give their pitchers a great deal of support. Leo Duske a righty freshman from HLWW HS threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run, three walks and recorded four strikeouts. Clay Faber a righty sophomore threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Ethan Knutson a righty from STMA HS threw two innings, he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Josh Kingery a freshman from ACGC HS, went 3-4 with a home run for four RBIs, one walk, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Jaxon Barker went 3-4 with a home run for three RBIs and one walk and Luke Illies went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs. Easton Peters went 2-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs, two walks and he scored a run. Landon Neiman went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, one walk, a stolen base and and he scored a run. Ben Rothstein had three walks, a stolen base and and he scored a pair of runs, Luke Damm scored two runs, Carson McCain had a stolen base and and J Galvin had a walk and he scored run. Carter Gmahl had two walks, two stolen bases and he scored four runs.

The Jacks used ten pitchers, they gave up ten hits, fifteen runs, ten walks, three home runs and they recorded five strikeouts. Their offense was led by Brayden Braitkwaite went 1-3 for two RBIs, Austin Neilson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Carter Ralston had two walks.

STCC CYCLONES 16 DAKOTA COUNTY JACKS 3

The Cyclones out hit the Jacks nine to five, including three doubles, and a home run. This gave Josh Kingery their righty freshman from ACGC HS great support, threw three innings and he recorded six strikeouts. Chase Lyon a freshman righty from Holdingford HS threw one inning, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Hunter Fuchs a righty sophomore from Rocori HS gave up a walk and he gave up two runs. Ethan Knutson a righty sophomore from STMA HS, he threw one inning and he gave up one hit.

The Cyclones offense was led by Ben Rothstein went 3-3 with a home run and a double for seven RBIs and he scored three runs. Carter Gmahl went 1-1 with a double for two RBIs, two walks and he scored two runs and Luke Dam went 2-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Easton Peters went 1-1 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, one walk and he scored a run and Luke Illies went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, two walks and he scored two runs. Jackson Barker went 1-for-1 with a walk and he scored two runs and Landon Neimann had a RBI, with a walk and he scored a run. Trenton Throolin had two walks, Nik Nordley had a walk and he scored a run and JT Tirado had a walk and he scored a run.

The Jacks had nine pitchers throw, they gave up sixteen runs, nine hits, thirteen walks, six strikeouts and one home run