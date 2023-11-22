Teacher Of The Month: Ashley Eisenbraun, Kimball Area High School

This month's Teacher of the Month is Ashley Eisenbraun, an Agriculture and Mechanics teacher at Kimball Area High School. Ms. Eisenbraun was nominated by TWO students!

Alyssa:

"She is there for you when you need to talk, and can help you with anything home or school related."

Charlie:

"I think she should be the Teacher of the Month because she just supports her students and is really really good at what she does. She is one of the kindest, most caring and thoughtful teachers. She is very sympathetic and understands what other students are going through and is just amazing at her job."

Our winning teacher takes home a plaque and custom Teacher of the Month reusable water bottle from All Star Trophy & Awards and Gift Certificates to Coyote Moon Grille, Little Ceasars of St. Cloud, Great Harvest Bread Company and St. Cloud Floral. We, of course, threw in some goodies from the radio station as well!

Photo: Jay Caldwell Photo: Jay Caldwell loading...

If you know of an educator who is consistently going above and beyond the call of duty, you can nominate them for Teacher of the Month HERE.

It could be your child's teacher, someone who taught you in the past that made an impact on your life, your neighbor who is a teacher... really, any instructor who you feel deserves some extra kudos. You don't need to write a novel to nominate someone, a couple of sentences will do, so don't be nervous!

Come Visit Watkins, MN With Us in Pictures