If you have ever loved a Minnesota sports team, you can relate to this Minnesota teacher's rant about our terrible teams to his students.

TikTok user @therealmisspearson is an 8th grade teacher that shared this video of a fellow teacher ranting about being loyal to Minnesota sports teams, even though they constantly disappoint us year after year.

"You were born here, this is your curse. Suck it up, join the party. The worst party in the history of mankind. But you're in the party, you're on the invite list. You can't get out!"

This teacher then goes on to compare being a Minnesota sports fan to the Eagles song "Hotel California", saying that being a fan of our teams is something you can never leave.

He's not wrong. It is kinda like being stuck in a purgatory-like state. You have your good moments and big highs, but then they are followed by crushing lows. We are just stuck in this never-ending cycle of excitement and disappointment. You can check out any time you like of watching the games, but you can never leave the fandom.

