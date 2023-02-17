TCHS Holding Special Sale to Help Pair Dogs With Forever Home

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- With more dogs than kennel space, the Tri-County Humane Society is getting creative to find these animals their new forever homes.

The shelter is launching their "Spin for your Sweetheart" sale to help inspire more adoptions.

Adopters can choose a dog, then spin the wheel to determine the dogs adoption price. Prices on the wheel range from $50-$200, not including tax.

The sale is for all adult dogs age six months and older and each have already been spayed or neutered.

If you're not a dog person, TCHS still has its Fabulous Five Dollar Feline promotion going on. The promotion allows you to choose one adult cat or two kittens for the price of one (younger than six months).

The Tri-County Humane Society has been serving central Minnesota for 49 years. Last year, TCHS place over 5,200 animals.

