TCHS 5K ‘Space Walk 2022′ For Animals- This Saturday in St. Cloud

FUN FUN FOR YOU AND YOUR PETS THIS SATURDAY IN WILSON PARK

Most of us have a great love for animals of some kind, and the Tri-County Humane Society of central Minnesota has been finding forever families for pets in need for years. One of their biggest fundraisers of the year is coming up this Saturday, and you AND your dog (or even cat if they walk on a leash) are invited to participate in the Space Walk 2022.

SPACE WALK 2022 & SILENT AUCTION

The "Space Walk 2022" will be happening at Wilson Park in St. Cloud beginning at 10 am. You don't HAVE to bring your pet, but surely can as long as they are friendly and are good in crowds.

There is also a silent auction going on at this very moment, that will last through Saturday as well. You can bid on items right now by clicking HERE. All of the proceeds are going to help animals in need in our area, through the many things that TCHS provides, such as staffing to care for the pets, spaying and neutering of all pets, shots, necessary medications, food, shelter, as well as surgeries, and other health care needs that may be necessary before the animals are up for adoptions. The silent auction ends at 8 pm on Saturday, September 10th.

WIN BIG BY RAISING MONEY FOR TCHS

TCHS is so appreciative of those that help raise money for the shelter, that they are offering some pretty impressive gifts for those who fill out an online form and raise money for TCHS:

If you raise:

$50- Get a 2022 Space Walk T-shirt

$100 - Get a 2022 Spack Walk T-Shirt and a phone wallet

$250 - Get a 2022 Spack Walk T-Shirt, phone wallet, and a soft-sided cooler

$500 - Get a 2022 Space Walk T-Shirt, phone wallet, cooler, and a gift pack of 5-6 items for your cat or dog

$1000 - Get a 2022 Space Walk T-Shirt, phone wallet, cooler, dog or cat gift pack, and a certificate for Santa Paws (Picture with Santa November 17th -20th)

Also, for every $50 raised, you will get a raffle ticket to win a cat, dog, or family-themed basket.

FLYING HIGH WITH THE GRAND PRIZE

Every walker who raises $350 or more will be entered into a drawing for the grand prize, which is a 1-hour scenic flight for up to 3 people in a Cessna aircraft from St. Cloud aviation, as well as a $100 gift card to Jules' Bistro in downtown St. Cloud. Yay!

If you would like to participate, you can get registered by clicking HERE now. Don't wait. The animals need us all to stand up for them. They can't tell us what they need, so we need to step up to the plate and care for those who can't speak for themselves. I hope to see you there this Saturday.

