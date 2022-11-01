Taylor Swift Headed Back to Minnesota in 2023 With New “Eras Tour”!
It will have been five years since Taylor Swift headed out on tour and was in Minnesota, when she finally makes her grand return in 2023. Announced Tuesday morning on November 1, Swifties went crazy hearing about "The Eras Tour" in this tweet:
The news comes only 21 hours after she shared her emotions on being the first artist EVER to claim the top 10 spots with her songs on the Billboard Top HOT 100;
"Midnights" has been breaking records since it was released not even two weeks ago on, October 21, 2022. To date it's73 records and counting, read more on that HERE.
But the real details you are wondering about...when and where is Taylor Swift in Minnesota:
Tour: Taylor Swift "Eras Tour"
Date: June 24, 2023
Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
Tickets On Sale: Friday, November 18th at 10 a.m. local time.
Also, if you are wondering will she have special guests, the answer is yes, yes she will! She will be bringing along girl in red & OWENN!
Ticket prices will range from $49 to $449 and VIP packages will be anywhere from $199 to $899 according to the press release. However, want to get your hands on these tickets early...go HERE to get "Registered for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale powered by Verified Fan!"
You have until November 9 at 10:59 P.M. Central Time to get in on that. Note, they do say it,
does not guarantee that everyone will get a ticket, it does lever the playing field - without racing against bots - for ticket access.
In the mean time, why not enjoy some of Taylor Swift's music from "Midnights" and other favorites:
