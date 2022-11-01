Taylor Swift Headed Back to Minnesota in 2023 With New “Eras Tour”!

It will have been five years since Taylor Swift headed out on tour and was in Minnesota, when she finally makes her grand return in 2023. Announced Tuesday morning on November 1, Swifties went crazy hearing about "The Eras Tour" in this tweet:

Get our free mobile app

The news comes only 21 hours after she shared her emotions on being the first artist EVER to claim the top 10 spots with her songs on the Billboard Top HOT 100;

"Midnights" has been breaking records since it was released not even two weeks ago on, October 21, 2022. To date it's73 records and counting, read more on that HERE.

Get our free mobile app

But the real details you are wondering about...when and where is Taylor Swift in Minnesota:

Tour: Taylor Swift "Eras Tour"

Date: June 24, 2023

Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

Tickets On Sale: Friday, November 18th at 10 a.m. local time.

Also, if you are wondering will she have special guests, the answer is yes, yes she will! She will be bringing along girl in red & OWENN!

Ticket prices will range from $49 to $449 and VIP packages will be anywhere from $199 to $899 according to the press release. However, want to get your hands on these tickets early...go HERE to get "Registered for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale powered by Verified Fan!"

Get our free mobile app

You have until November 9 at 10:59 P.M. Central Time to get in on that. Note, they do say it,

does not guarantee that everyone will get a ticket, it does lever the playing field - without racing against bots - for ticket access.

In the mean time, why not enjoy some of Taylor Swift's music from "Midnights" and other favorites:

Anti-Hero

Bejeweled

willow

cardigan

Shake it Off

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.

LOOK: TV Locations in Every State