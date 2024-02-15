Target Unveils &#8220;Dealworthy&#8221; Line of Products

Target Unveils “Dealworthy” Line of Products

Photo: Target

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - A new brand from Target will focus on saving you money.

Officials at Target introduced “Dealworthy” this month.

Get our free mobile app

A news release from Target says “Dealworthy” will offer low prices on nearly 400 everyday basics in apparel and accessories, essentials and beauty, home items, and more, without sacrificing quality for price.

Rick Gomez is the executive vice president and chief food, essentials, and beauty officer at Target. He says the new line is all about value for customers.

With the introduction of our newest owned brand, dealworthy, consumers can shop hundreds of everyday basics at incredibly low prices, without sacrificing quality for the price. We know that value is top of mind for

consumers, and dealworthy, backed by our owned brand promise, will not only appeal to our current guests but position us to attract even more new shoppers to Target.

Most items in the line are priced under $10.

The first items in the “Dealworthy” line will hit store shelves soon, and products will continue to roll out through 2025.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

LOOK: Best high schools for sports in North Dakota

Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools for sports in North Dakota using data from Niche.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports