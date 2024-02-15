Target Unveils “Dealworthy” Line of Products

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - A new brand from Target will focus on saving you money.

Officials at Target introduced “Dealworthy” this month.

A news release from Target says “Dealworthy” will offer low prices on nearly 400 everyday basics in apparel and accessories, essentials and beauty, home items, and more, without sacrificing quality for price.

Rick Gomez is the executive vice president and chief food, essentials, and beauty officer at Target. He says the new line is all about value for customers.

With the introduction of our newest owned brand, dealworthy, consumers can shop hundreds of everyday basics at incredibly low prices, without sacrificing quality for the price. We know that value is top of mind for consumers, and dealworthy, backed by our owned brand promise, will not only appeal to our current guests but position us to attract even more new shoppers to Target.

Most items in the line are priced under $10.

The first items in the “Dealworthy” line will hit store shelves soon, and products will continue to roll out through 2025.

