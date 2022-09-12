Target Joins Forces With FAO Schwarz

MINNEAPOLIS -- Just in time for the holiday season, Target has joined forces with FAO Schwarz.

Minneapolis-based Target announced they’ve signed an exclusive multi-year deal with toymaker FAO Schwarz to offer exclusive toys in their stores.

Get our free mobile app

As part of the deal, all Target stores and Target dot com will feature:

Dedicated space for FAO Schwarz as well as toy demonstrations planned throughout the holiday season.

Target’s “Bullseye’s Top Toys” list will feature the most anticipated toys from FAO Schwarz.

A capsule collection celebrating the 160th anniversary of FAO Schwarz.

Officials say the exclusive FAO Schwarz toys will range from $9.99 to $149.99, including 50 toys under $50.

Shoppers should see the change in stores by mid-October.