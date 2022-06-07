Take the “Story Stroll” Challenge through Central Minnesota Parks

THE STORY STROLL CHALLENGE KICKS OFF JUNE 7TH

Sherburne County Parks and Recreation has created a unique way for families to enjoy the great outdoors and help their kids enjoy the gift of reading by creating "The Story Stroll Challenge" through area parks in central Minnesota.

PARK LOCATIONS

Story Strolls will be taking place in the following locations:

Woodland Trails Regional Park in Elk River: 20135 Elk Lake Road, Elk River, MN 55330

Grams Park in Zimmerman: 26655 120th Street NW, Zimmerman, MN 55398

Becker City Park in Becker: 10362 County Road 23, Becker, MN 55308

Highline Park in Big Lake: 19200 Highline Drive, Big Lake, MN 55309

HOW DOES THE STORY STROLL WORK?

As you and your family enjoy your walk together, you will go on a reading journey, discovering a new page, one at a time, as you walk through the park. The pages are placed on a stand, and if you follow the path, the pages are in order as you walk through the park.

At the end of the book, you'll want to help your kids find the stamp to stamp your bookmark to show that you were actually taking the story stroll challenge. Once you complete all the Story Strolls, you can collect a prize from your local participating library, by showing your completed stamped bookmark to them.

VISIT ONE PARK OR ALL PARKS TO READ THESE FEATURED BOOKS

You can visit all of the parks, or just visit one. The books being featured in this year's stroll will rotate every two weeks, so you'll be able to read all the books in the strolling series by going to the same location if you choose. The stroll kicks off June 7th and goes through August 8th.

The books being featured on the stroll this year are:

A Color Of His Own

Little Blue Truck

White Rabbit's Color Book

Big Red Barn

