Looking for the perfect place to grab a bite with your four-legged friend this fall? Saint Cloud's dog-friendly patio guide can help you with that.

Here's a list of Dog-Friendly Patios in Central Minnesota where they'd love to see you and your pup while you enjoy a beer or a bite according to the St. Cloud Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Beaver Island Brewing (216 6th Ave South, St. Cloud, MN 56301)

(216 6th Ave South, St. Cloud, MN 56301) Green Mill (100 4th Ave South, St. Cloud, MN 56301)

(100 4th Ave South, St. Cloud, MN 56301) Lincoln Depot (629 Lincoln Ave SE, St. Cloud, MN 56304)

(629 Lincoln Ave SE, St. Cloud, MN 56304) Crooked Pint Ale House (58 Division Street, Waite Park, MN 56387)

(58 Division Street, Waite Park, MN 56387) Olde Brick House (102 6th Ave South, St. Cloud, MN 56301)

(102 6th Ave South, St. Cloud, MN 56301) Bad Habit Brewing (25 College Av North, St. Joseph, MN 56374)

(25 College Av North, St. Joseph, MN 56374) Molitor's Quarry Grill & Bar (425 35th St NE, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379)

(425 35th St NE, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379) 7 West Taphouse (28 5th Ave South, St. Cloud, MN 56301)

Old Capital Tavern (2 N Benton Drive, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379)

(2 N Benton Drive, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379) Pickled Loon (715 W St Germain Street, St. Cloud, MN 56301)

(715 W St Germain Street, St. Cloud, MN 56301) Boulder Tap House (3950 2nd St South, St. Cloud, MN 56301)

(3950 2nd St South, St. Cloud, MN 56301) Coyote Moon Grille (480 55th Ave SE, St. Cloud, MN 56304)

(480 55th Ave SE, St. Cloud, MN 56304) Granite City Food & Brewery (3945 2nd St South, St. Cloud, MN 56301)

(3945 2nd St South, St. Cloud, MN 56301) Neighbor's Route 75 Bar & Grill (2010 County Road 75 East, St. Joseph, MN 56374)

(2010 County Road 75 East, St. Joseph, MN 56374) Grizzly's Wood Fired Grill (137 2nd Ave South, Waite Park, MN 56387)

(137 2nd Ave South, Waite Park, MN 56387) Mexican Village (509 W St Germain Street, St. Cloud, MN 56301)

You can find even more dog-friendly patios for drinking & dining in the St. Cloud area HERE.

Be careful if you see Gigi and I on the patio, she'll drink your beer or wine if you're not paying attention.

