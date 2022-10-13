Take Back the Night Rally Tonight
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) - The Central Minnesota “Take Back the Night” event is tonight.
The event to honor survivors of sexual and domestic abuse will meet on the College of St. Benedict Campus Thursday afternoon at 5:30. Signs will be posted directing attendees where to park.
The event will feature displays, speakers and a march through campus to show solidarity with those that have lived through abuse.
T-shirts, glow sticks and necklaces will be available for purchase to show solidarity with survivors and to light up the night.
The event is sponsored by:
- Central MN Sexual Abuse Assault Center
- Anna Marie’s Alliance
- SCSU Women’s Center
- College of St. Benedict
- St. John’s University
- Central MN Child Advocacy Center
- Planned Parenthood
- Zonta
- CERTS
- Institute for Women’s Leadership
- CSB & SJU Multicultural Student Services
- CSB Campus Security
- Bradshaw and Bryant
- Spice of Life Tea Shop
The Central Minnesota “Take Back The Night” event is free and open to the public.