Take Back the Night Rally Tonight

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) - The Central Minnesota “Take Back the Night” event is tonight.

The event to honor survivors of sexual and domestic abuse will meet on the College of St. Benedict Campus Thursday afternoon at 5:30. Signs will be posted directing attendees where to park.

The event will feature displays, speakers and a march through campus to show solidarity with those that have lived through abuse.

T-shirts, glow sticks and necklaces will be available for purchase to show solidarity with survivors and to light up the night.

The event is sponsored by:

Central MN Sexual Abuse Assault Center

Anna Marie’s Alliance

SCSU Women’s Center

College of St. Benedict

St. John’s University

Central MN Child Advocacy Center

Planned Parenthood

Zonta

CERTS

Institute for Women’s Leadership

CSB & SJU Multicultural Student Services

CSB Campus Security

Bradshaw and Bryant

Spice of Life Tea Shop

The Central Minnesota “Take Back The Night” event is free and open to the public.