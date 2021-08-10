Swim in Minnesota’s Only Natural Pool Before Summer Ends

There is no better place to be in the summer than Minnesota. There's so much to see and do, and luckily in Central Minnesota, we are a short drive from it all. And now is prime time for crossing those last-minute must-do's off your summer bucket list.

The only 'natural swimming pool' in North America is a short one-hour drive from the St. Cloud area.

The Webber pool is the first public pool in North America that does not use chemicals to keep its water clean. Instead, water is pumped from the pool through a system of biological filters and into an adjacent regeneration basin.

The 500,000 gallons of water that make up this pool get filtered through layers of gravel and over 7,000 aquatic plants to keep it clean and safe for swimming.

Even though the water is cleaned with dirt and plants, the bottom of the pool is just like any other pool. The shallow end is around 3 feet, and the deep end is roughly 11 feet deep. But the best part of taking a dip into this one-of-a-kind pool: it's totally free.

The natural swimming pool in Webber Park is open through Monday, September 6th. Check out more on the pool and the park on their website. Have a great rest of your summer!

