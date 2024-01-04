Survey Says! Lost Bars You Miss In Central MN.

You'll never forget the places where you spent time with friends during college, right? Or those bar or restaurants where you met your friends at after work. You made memories there. Many friendships were born there. Some relationships ended there.

When those places change ownership, get shut down or close, it leaves a hole with just memories to fill it. I got to talking with a friend about those places and a few of the ones we brought up were no longer in existence. So I wondered what bars other people missed, and I asked the question on Facebook.

This past weekend friends were talking about how much they missed this bar in St. Cloud. What Central MN bar do you wish was still around and why?? - Brooks

The responses were many. How many of these do you remember?

Amy Marie - DeSotas! We were there every Friday and Saturday with friends

Matt Snodgrass - The Hiltop, Hanover. The best burgers, and the beer was so cold it hurt your teeth.

Kelly Lynn Cole - The early 90’s at the Press were so good! One summer I lost a pair of flip flops because the carpet was so sticky … just kept going all night barefoot

Jack Ryan - I miss the cowboy jacks that was next to it (The Press)... went there every Tuesday for bucket of wings

Michelle Joyce - Pauline’s in Brainerd!

Daina Welte - Raapers in Alexandria

Rosey Roth - Coliseum in Waite Park

Jodi George - De Sota's and OHara's. Fun dancing at those places.

Has this got you thinking about other places you miss?

