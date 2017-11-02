Super Bowl History Stops by St. Cloud State University

ST. CLOUD -- As Minnesota gets ready to host Super Bowl 52, some NFL history has made its way to St. Cloud State University.

Jostens has set up a display with replicas of the 33 Super Bowl rings they've made for the different championship teams.

Most of the rings have something unique related to each team. For example, the Patriots have five large diamonds, and a total of 238 diamonds, to show the teams championships.

Jostens CEO Chuck Mooty says they're proud to share what they've done for the NFL, with their home state.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee in a way that only Jostens can: by sharing the iconic rings we’ve created for these championship teams with fans across our great state."

The rings have also greatly increased in how elaborate they are through the years. Including colors, and special designs.

The rings are on display until Sunday in the Atwood Memorial Center. From 7:00 a.m. -Midnight Friday, and 8:00 a.m. - Midnight Saturday and Sunday. SCSU is the last stop on Jostens "championship tour".

The original information provided to WJON was incorrect. This story has been corrected to reflect the new information, given by Jostens.