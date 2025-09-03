The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm volleyball team beat Sartell 3-0 on Tuesday night. Set scores were 27-25, 25-15 and 25-21.

Emma Sundby and Aubrey Marketon each had two aces, Wendi Peterson led the Storm with 13 kills and Stella Lambaere had ten digs.

The Storm is 4-0 on the season and will host Willmar on Thursday night.

OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES

Minneota 3, ROCORI 1

Kimball 3, Dassel-Cokato 2

Melrose 3, Montevideo 1

Albany 3, Cathedral 0

Royalton 3, Pierz 0

Foley 3, Little Falls 0

BOYS SOCCER

Cathedral topped Morris Area 13-0 on Tuesday night at Whitney Park. Jacob Oliver notched two goals and added four assists, Dan Lee had two goals and three assists and Gabe Vaske made four saves to earn the shutout in net for Cathedral.

The 3-0-1 Crusaders will play at Albany on Thursday night.

OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES

Becker 2, Cambridge-Isanti 1

Central MN Christian 3, St. John’s Prep 1

Sartell 3, Moorhead 2

ROCORI 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Apollo 8, Detroit Lakes 1

Tech @ CEC (PPD)

GIRLS SOCCER

Cathedral beat Melrose 11-0 to open its conference schedule on Tuesday night in St. Cloud. Amelia Newiger notched a hat trick for the Crusaders, while Ava Engdahl and Evie Kremer Reisdorf each had a pair of goals. Aubrey Lesnau earned the shutout in net for CHS.

The Crusaders (3-2) will hit the road for a matchup with St. John's Prep on Thursday night.

OTHER GIRLS SOCCER SCORES

Sartell 4, Moorhead 0

Little Falls 4, Albany 0

St. John’s Prep 5, Pelican Rapids 0

Becker 4, Cambridge-Isanti 3

ROCORI 2, Fergus Falls 0